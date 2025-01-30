SUBSCRIBE
Adaptimmune to Participate in the Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference February 6, 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a company working to redefine the treatment of solid tumor cancers with cell therapy, today announced that management will participate in the Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference this February.

This event can also be accessed by visiting ‘Events’, under the ‘News Center’ tab, in the ‘Investors & Media’ section of Adaptimmune’s website at www.adaptimmune.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be made available.

About Adaptimmune
Adaptimmune is a fully integrated cell therapy company working to redefine how cancer is treated. With its unique engineered T cell receptor (TCR) platform, the Company is developing personalized medicines designed to target and destroy difficult-to-treat solid tumor cancers and to radically improve the patient’s cancer treatment experience.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended 31 December, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Adaptimmune Contact
Investor Relations
Juli P. Miller, Ph.D. - VP, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
T : +1 215 825 9310
M : +1 215 460 8920
Juli.Miller@adaptimmune.com

Media Relations
Dana Lynch, Senior Director of Corporate Communications
M: +1 267 990 1217
Dana.Lynch@adaptimmune.com

