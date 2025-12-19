Actuate Therapeutics Phase 2 Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Data Selected for Oral and Poster Presentation at ASCO GI 2026

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3β (GSK-3β), today announced that data from its Phase 2 study evaluating elraglusib in metastatic pancreatic cancer have been selected for an oral presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI Cancers Symposium), with additional data accepted for poster presentation. ASCO GI Cancers Symposium will be held January 8-10, 2026, in San Francisco, CA. The presentations will highlight results from the Company’s Phase 2 study evaluating elraglusib in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP), a first-line chemotherapy regimen for metastatic pancreatic cancer. Details of the oral and poster presentations are provided below.

Oral Presentation

Title: Results from the randomized Phase 2 study (1801 Part 3B) of elraglusib plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP) versus GnP in previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).

Abstract: 653

Session: Rapid Oral Abstract Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Date/Time: January 9, 2026, 4:15 PM-5:00 PM (PST)

First Author: Devalingam Mahalingam, MD, PhD, Gastrointestinal Oncologist and Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Poster Presentation

Title: Mutational analysis and identification of potential biomarkers in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer treated with the combination of the GSK-3 inhibitor elraglusib and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in the 1801 Part 3B Phase 2 study.

Abstract: 761

Poster Bd: L5

Session: Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Date/Time: January 9, 2026, 11:30 AM-1:00 PM; 5:00 PM-6:00 PM (PST)

First Author: Andrey Ugolkov, MD, PhD, Senior Director, Clinical Science at Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate’s lead investigational drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3β inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy through the inhibition of nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-kB) and DNA Damage Response (DDR). Elraglusib may also mediate anti-tumor immunity through the regulation of multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function.

