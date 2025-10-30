SUBSCRIBE
Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Three November 2025 Healthcare Conferences

October 30, 2025 | 
WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming healthcare conferences in November.

  • On Wednesday November 12, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST, Aclaris’ Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neal Walker and other members of Aclaris’ senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA.
  • On Wednesday November 12, 2025, at 1:20 PM EST, Aclaris’ President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Hugh Davis and other members of Aclaris’ senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.
  • On Monday November 17, 2025, at 2:00 PM GMT (9:00 AM EST), Dr. Walker will participate in a fireside chat during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK.

Live and archived webcasts of these events will be accessible on the Events page of https://www.aclaristx.com/. The webcasts will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on X (formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
wroberts@aclaristx.com


