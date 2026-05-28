SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that on Thursday June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET, Aclaris’ Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neal Walker and other members of Aclaris’ senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

A live and archived webcast of this event will be accessible on the Events page of the Aclaris website, www.aclaristx.com. The webcast will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
wroberts@aclaristx.com


Pennsylvania Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
France’s biotech ecosystem: science, capital and scale
May 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
Germany can produce biotech winners. Europe must back them better.
May 27, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
Inside Germany’s biotech capital infrastructure and innovation engine
May 21, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Richard Pazdur
Regulatory
Pazdur declines to announce candidacy for vacated FDA commissioner role
May 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie