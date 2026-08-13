Accro Bioscience to Present Phase Ib Data of AC-101, an Oral Selective RIPK2 Inhibitor, for Moderate-to-Severe UC at UEG Week 2026 in Barcelona

NEW YORK and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accro Bioscience, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics for immune mediated diseases, today announced that it will present efficacy and safety results from a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study evaluating AC-101, an oral selective RIPK2 inhibitor, as induction therapy in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, at UEG Week 2026 in Barcelona, Spain (October 17–20).

Details of the presentation are as follows:



Abstract Type: e-Poster and Presentation



Abstract ID: AS-UEG-2026-03820



Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of AC-101, a First-in-Class Oral Selective RIPK2 Inhibitor, as Induction Therapy for Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis: Week 12 Results from a Phase 1b/2a Proof-of-Concept Study



Poster Topic: 4. IBD (Including Microscopic Colitis)



Presenting Author: Prof. Ren Mao, The First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University

About AC-101

AC-101 is a novel, selective RIPK2 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Ulcerative Colitis (UC). Receptor interacting protein kinase 2 (RIPK2) is a key mediator in the NOD signaling pathway, and dysregulation of NOD/RIPK2 is implicated in several inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. AC-101 was developed from Accro Bioscience's proprietary drug discovery platform targeting regulatory cell death and inflammation. AC-101 has completed Phase I studies in healthy volunteers in Australia and China, demonstrating a favorable safety and PK/PD profile. A Phase Ib/IIa proof-of-concept study in Chinese patients with moderate-to-severe UC has been completed. The Company has received the IND clearance from U.S. FDA for a Phase II clinical trial.

About Accro Bioscience

Accro Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, by targeting molecular mechanisms of regulatory cell death. The company's robust pipeline of first- and best-in-class compounds offers the potential for innovative, paradigm-shifting therapies.

For more information, please visit www.accropeutics.com.

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SOURCE Accro Bioscience Inc.