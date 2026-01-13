ACCENT DATA PRESENTED AT 2026 ASCO GASTROINTESTINAL CANCER SYMPOSIUM

HIGHLIGHTS

Results from the Phase 2a ACCENT trial in pancreatic cancer have been presented at the specialist conference ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium

Updated data analysis continues to show that Narmafotinib combination compares favourably with gemcitabine and Abraxane combination alone

Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX; OTCQB:INNMF), (“Amplia” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that interim data from the ongoing ACCENT trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer was showcased in a poster presentation on Friday 9 January (US time) at the American Society for Clinical Oncology: Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium (ASCO GI) by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jason Lickliter. The ACCENT trial is Amplia’s lead clinical program, assessing the efficacy of the company’s leading FAK inhibitor, narmafotinib, in combination with standard chemotherapy, for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

The poster shares data that highlight both the effectiveness and safety of narmafotinib, showing promise for improving treatment results in patients with pancreatic cancer. Key points from the poster are:

The updated progression-free survival (PFS) is 7.7 months, compared to 5.5 months for Gemcitabine and Abraxane alone 1



The overall response rate (ORR) is 35%; this increases to 42% when including unconfirmed responses

Narmafotinib continues to be well tolerated by patients with the adverse effect profile of the narmafotinib – chemotherapy combination similar to chemotherapy alone

A copy of the poster is available on the Company website.

Dr Chris Burns, CEO of Amplia, commented, "We are pleased to present our research findings to clinicians and scientists at this conference, one of the world’s premier pancreatic cancer meetings. Presenting at ASCO GI positions Amplia among leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies internationally and underscores the company's exciting progress in the development of narmafotinib in pancreatic cancer."

The company wishes to thank all investigators, collaborators, and patients involved in these studies.

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Amplia Therapeutics.

About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer and Amplia has a particular development focus in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information visit www.ampliatx.com and follow Amplia on X (@ampliatx) and LinkedIn.

About Narmafotinib

Narmafotinib (AMP945) is the company’s best-in-class inhibitor of the protein FAK, a protein over-expressed in pancreatic cancer and a drug target gaining increasing attention for its role in solid tumors. The drug, which is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FAK, has shown promising data in a range of preclinical cancer studies. Narmafotinib is currently undergoing a clinical trial (the ACCENT trial) where it is dosed in combination with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The trial has already achieved its primary endpoint in achieving a confirmed response rate of 35%, superior to 23% reported in the benchmark MPACT study for gemcitabine and Abraxane alone. An interim median PFS of 7.6 months has also been reported. A second trial – AMPLICITY – has recently opened and is being run under an IND at sites in Australia and the US, investigating the combination of narmafotinib with the chemotherapy FOLFIRINOX in advanced pancreatic cancer patients.



1 New England Journal of Medicine 2013, 369, 1691 – 703



