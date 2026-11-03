Abivax to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences 2026

Abivax to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences
PARIS, France – November 2, 2026 – 10:05 PM CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced participation in the following upcoming fall investor conferences:
Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Boston, Massachusetts
November 9-11, 2026
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 10th, 10:30-10:55am ET
LifeSci Capital X Sofinnova Growth & Innovation Summit
London, United Kingdom
November 16, 2026
30th German Equity Forum (Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum)
Frankfurt, Germany
November 23-25, 2026
Corporate Presentation: Monday, November 23rd, 11:40am-12:10pm CET
Evercore ISI 9th Annual Healthcare Conference
Miami, Florida
November 30 – December 2, 2026
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 2nd, 7:55-8:15am ET
Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
New York, New York
December 1-3, 2026
Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 3rd, 8:00-8:25am ET
Webcast links for select presentations will be available in the Investors section of Abivax’s website at www.ir.abivax.com. A replay of the available webcasts will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.
About Abivax
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
Contact:
Abivax SA
Patrick Malloy
SVP, Investor Relations
patrick.malloy@abivax.com
+1 847 987 4878
Media Contact:
LifeSci Communications
Karissa Baltz, PhD
Associate Director
LSC_ABIVAX@lifescicomms.com
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