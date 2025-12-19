SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Abdera Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13

December 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abdera Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its advanced antibody engineering ROVEr™ platform to design and develop tunable precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer, today announced that Lori Lyons-Williams, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PT.



Ms. Lyons will provide an overview of the company and its pipeline of first-in-class radiotherapeutics, including ABD-147 targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC), and ABD-320, targeting 5T4 with pan-cancer potential, which is on-track to enter clinical development in 2026.

About Abdera

Abdera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging antibody engineering to design and develop new precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. Abdera’s Radio Optimized Vector Engineering (ROVEr™) proprietary platform enables the company to engineer potential best-in-class therapies for both clinically validated and novel targets that deliver potent radioisotopes capable of emitting alpha or beta particles to selectively destroy cancer cells. Abdera’s lead program, ABD-147, is a precision radiopharmaceutical biologic therapy designed to deliver Actinium-225 (225Ac) to solid tumors expressing delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC). To learn more, please visit www.abderatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Investors:
Monique Allaire
THRUST
monique@thrustsc.com

Media:
1AB
Katie Engleman
katie@1abmedia.com

Northern California Events
Abdera Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves