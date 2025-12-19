Abdera Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abdera Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its advanced antibody engineering ROVEr™ platform to design and develop tunable precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer, today announced that Lori Lyons-Williams, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Ms. Lyons will provide an overview of the company and its pipeline of first-in-class radiotherapeutics, including ABD-147 targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC), and ABD-320, targeting 5T4 with pan-cancer potential, which is on-track to enter clinical development in 2026.

About Abdera

Abdera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging antibody engineering to design and develop new precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. Abdera’s Radio Optimized Vector Engineering (ROVEr™) proprietary platform enables the company to engineer potential best-in-class therapies for both clinically validated and novel targets that deliver potent radioisotopes capable of emitting alpha or beta particles to selectively destroy cancer cells. Abdera’s lead program, ABD-147, is a precision radiopharmaceutical biologic therapy designed to deliver Actinium-225 (225Ac) to solid tumors expressing delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC). To learn more, please visit www.abderatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investors:

Monique Allaire

THRUST

monique@thrustsc.com

Media:

1AB

Katie Engleman

katie@1abmedia.com