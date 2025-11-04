SUBSCRIBE
Abcuro to Present Interim Phase 1 Data Evaluating Ulviprubart in Patients with T Cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

November 3, 2025 | 
NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abcuro, Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing potential first-in-class immunotherapies for the benefit of people living with debilitating and progressive rare autoimmune diseases and cancers, today announced that the Company will present interim data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and hematological effect of ulviprubart in patients with T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia (T-LGLL) who suffer from neutropenia and/or anemia. The interim data will be presented in an oral presentation at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.



T-LGLL is a hematological cancer characterized by clonally expanded CD8+ differentiated T cells resulting in neutropenia and anemia. Neutropenia can lead to frequent infections, a major cause of premature death in patients with T-LGLL, while anemia results in transfusion dependence in approximately one third of patients.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Clinical Activity, Tolerability, and Pharmacodynamics of Ulviprubart in Patients with T-Cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia: Interim Results of a Phase 1 Trial
Presenter: Salvia Jain, MD; Massachusetts General Hospital
Session: 625. T Cell, NK Cell, or NK/T Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Novel Agents or Therapeutic Approaches in T-Cell Lymphoma
Session Date and Time: Monday, December 8, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Presentation Date and Time: Monday, December 8, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. ET
Location: OCCC – Tangerine Ballroom F1
Abstract Number: 779

About Ulviprubart

Ulviprubart (ABC008) is a first-in-class anti-KLRG1 antibody product candidate capable of selectively depleting highly cytotoxic T cells, while sparing naïve, regulatory and central memory T cells. Ulviprubart is designed to treat diseases mediated by highly cytotoxic T cells, including the autoimmune muscle disease inclusion body myositis (IBM) and T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia (T-LGLL). The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have each granted orphan drug designation to ulviprubart for the treatment of IBM. The FDA has also granted Fast Track designation for ulviprubart in IBM.

About Abcuro

Abcuro is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing potential first-in-class immunotherapies for the benefit of people living with debilitating and progressive rare autoimmune diseases and cancers. The goal of these immunotherapies is to modify disease progression. The company’s lead program, ulviprubart (ABC008), is a first-in-class, potent monoclonal antibody candidate targeting KLRG1 to selectively deplete highly differentiated T cells while sparing other immune cells. Ulviprubart is currently being evaluated in a registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial in people with inclusion body myositis (IBM) and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in people with T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia (T-LGLL).

For more information, visit us on LinkedIn and at abcuro.com.


Contacts

Matthew DeYoung
Investor Relations and Media
Argot Partners
abcuro@argotpartners.com

Abcuro, Inc.
