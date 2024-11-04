SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AbCellera Reports Q3 2024 Business Results

November 4, 2024 | 
11 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.


“Through the third quarter we continued to execute on our key priorities of advancing our internal pipeline and building capabilities to support clinical trials activities in 2025 and beyond,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. “Notably, we completed the consolidation into our new headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, which marks a significant milestone towards completing our platform and infrastructure investments.”

Q3 2024 Business Summary

  • Expanded existing collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to discover therapeutic antibodies for programs in immunology, cardiovascular disease, and neuroscience.
  • Reported the start of two additional partner-initiated programs with downstreams to reach a cumulative total of 95 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams.
  • Maintained a cumulative total of 14 molecules advanced to the clinic.

Key Business Metrics

Cumulative Metrics

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

Change %

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams

84

95

13%

Molecules in the clinic

10

14

40%

AbCellera started discovery on an additional two partner-initiated programs with downstreams to reach a cumulative total of 95 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams in Q3 2024 (up from 84 on September 30, 2023). AbCellera’s partners have advanced a cumulative total of 14 molecules into the clinic (up from 10 on September 30, 2023).

Discussion of Q3 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $6.5 million, compared to $6.6 million in Q3 2023. In both periods, the majority of revenues were research fees generated by our partnerships.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $41.0 million, compared to $37.9 million in Q3 2023, reflecting underlying continued growth in program execution, platform development, and investments in internal programs.
  • Sales & Marketing (S&M) Expenses – S&M expenses were $3.1 million, compared to $3.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses – G&A expenses were $19.1 million, compared to $14.4 million in Q3 2023.
  • Net Loss – Net loss of $51.1 million, or $(0.17) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $28.6 million, or $(0.10) per share on a basic and diluted basis in Q3 2023.
  • Liquidity – $670.4 million of total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and with approximately $205 million in available non-dilutive government funding to execute on AbCellera’s strategy, bringing total available liquidity to over $875 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Definition of Key Business Metrics

We regularly review the following key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that the following metrics are important to understand our current business. These metrics may change or may be substituted for additional or different metrics as our business develops. Information on changes is set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams represent the number of unique partner-initiated programs where we stand to participate financially in downstream success for which we have commenced the discovery effort. The discovery effort commences on the later of (i) the day on which we receive sufficient reagents to start discovery of antibodies against a target and (ii) the day on which the kick-off meeting for the program is held. We view this metric as an indication of the selection and initiation of projects by our partners and the resulting potential for near-term payments. Cumulatively, partner-initiated program starts with downstream participation indicate our total opportunities to earn downstream revenue from milestone fees and royalties (or royalty equivalents) in the mid- to long-term.

Molecules in the clinic represent the count of unique molecules for which an Investigational New Drug, or IND, New Animal Drug, or equivalent under other regulatory regimes, application has reached “open” status or has otherwise been approved based on an antibody that was discovered either by us or by a partner using licensed AbCellera technology. Where the date of such application approval is not known to us, the date of the first public announcement of a clinical trial will be used for the purpose of this metric. We view this metric as an indication of our near- and mid-term potential revenue from milestone fees and potential royalty payments in the long term.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and

Comprehensive Loss

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

2023

2024

2023

2024

Revenue:

Research fees

$

6,413

$

6,289

$

26,812

$

21,516

Licensing revenue

186

218

784

767

Milestone payments

1,250

1,500

Total revenue

6,599

6,507

28,846

23,783

Operating expenses:

Research and development(1)

37,917

40,969

127,036

121,183

Sales and marketing(1)

3,468

3,135

11,080

9,635

General and administrative(1)

14,369

19,147

45,025

56,691

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment

5,735

36,919

16,859

78,285

Total operating expenses

61,489

100,170

200,000

265,794

Loss from operations

(54,890

)

(93,663

)

(171,154

)

(242,011

)

Other income:

Interest income

(10,740

)

(9,603

)

(31,278

)

(29,805

)

Grants and incentives

(2,828

)

(3,491

)

(10,779

)

(10,076

)

Other income

(2,046

)

(17,937

)

(3,670

)

(48,564

)

Total other income

(15,614

)

(31,031

)

(45,727

)

(88,445

)

Net loss before income tax

(39,276

)

(62,632

)

(125,427

)

(153,566

)

Income tax recovery

(10,666

)

(11,525

)

(26,179

)

(24,919

)

Net loss

$

(28,610

)

$

(51,107

)

$

(99,248

)

$

(128,647

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

439

841

(69

)

488

Comprehensive loss

$

(28,171

)

$

(50,266

)

$

(99,317

)

$

(128,159

)

Net loss per share

Basic

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.34

)

$

(0.44

)

Diluted

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.34

)

$

(0.44

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

289,496,841

294,851,945

288,750,387

293,930,702

Diluted

289,496,841

294,851,945

288,750,387

293,930,702

(1) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization, and impairment

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

133,320

$

126,640

Marketable securities

627,265

516,499

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

760,585

643,139

Accounts and accrued receivable

30,590

31,373

Restricted cash

25,000

25,000

Other current assets

55,810

43,371

Total current assets

871,985

742,883

Long-term assets:

Property and equipment, net

287,696

331,263

Intangible assets, net

120,425

52,577

Goodwill

47,806

47,806

Investments in equity accounted investees

65,938

84,084

Other long-term assets

94,244

134,215

Total long-term assets

616,109

649,945

Total assets

$

1,488,094

$

1,392,828

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

49,580

$

53,773

Contingent consideration payable

50,475

20,217

Deferred revenue

18,958

5,578

Total current liabilities

119,013

79,568

Long-term liabilities:

Operating lease liability

71,222

66,274

Deferred revenue

8,195

8,100

Deferred government contributions

95,915

142,046

Contingent consideration payable

4,913

4,441

Deferred tax liability

30,612

12,781

Other long-term liabilities

5,906

1,524

Total long-term liabilities

216,763

235,166

Total liabilities

335,776

314,734

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders’ equity:

Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024: 290,824,970 and 295,157,474 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively

753,199

772,832

Additional paid-in capital

121,052

155,354

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,720

)

(1,232

)

Accumulated earnings

279,787

151,140

Total shareholders’ equity

1,152,318

1,078,094

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,488,094

$

1,392,828

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(99,248

)

$

(128,647

)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Depreciation of property and equipment

8,874

10,437

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

7,985

67,848

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

4,926

4,813

Stock-based compensation

47,735

52,355

Fair value gain on contingent consideration and investments

(48,727

)

Deferred income tax and other

(6,354

)

(17,891

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Research fees and grants receivable

(35,495

)

(54,258

)

Accrued royalties receivable

9,273

Income taxes payable (receivable)

28,685

(8,709

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,852

)

4,018

Deferred revenue

(7,238

)

(13,474

)

Accrued royalties payable

(16,253

)

Deferred grant income

30,377

30,671

Other assets

4,319

1,008

Net cash used in operating activities

(24,266

)

(100,556

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(62,516

)

(62,766

)

Purchase of marketable securities

(744,674

)

(612,249

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

642,913

735,989

Receipt of grant funding

15,023

29,150

Long-term investments and other assets

(37,317

)

13,538

Investment in equity accounted investees

(10,214

)

(17,956

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(196,785

)

85,706

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payment of liability for in-licensing agreement and other

(1,049

)

(552

)

Proceeds from long-term liabilities

6,560

7,599

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,080

1,580

Net cash provided by financing activities

6,591

8,627

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(479

)

(457

)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(214,939

)

(6,680

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

414,651

160,610

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

199,712

$

153,930

Restricted cash included in other assets

2,290

2,290

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet

$

197,422

$

151,640

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

Property and equipment in accounts payable

12,948

15,989

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation

3,586

2,232

Contacts

Inquiries
Media: Kathleen Reid: media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Business Development: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D., partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn, ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

Canada Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Earnings
Regeneron Reports Mixed Q3 Sales as Eylea Franchise Remains Under Pressure
November 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb in NJ/iStock, arlut
Earnings
BMS Delivers Q3 Beat, Raises 2024 Guidance Amid Strong Demand for Legacy and Newer Drugs
November 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
LED Display - Airport flight status board
Layoffs
Compass Delays Pivotal Trial Readouts for Psilocybin in Depression, Lays Off 30% of Staff
October 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Feb 2, 2020 South San Francisco / CA / USA - Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Earnings
Merck Lowers Full-Year Sales Guidance Despite Strong Overall Q3 Results
October 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac