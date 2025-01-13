AbCellera Expands Collaboration with AbbVie to Develop Novel T-Cell Engagers for Oncology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) announced today that it has expanded its existing collaboration with AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) to include the discovery of T-cell engagers (TCE) in oncology. The expansion builds upon the successful partnership established in December 2022 and includes access to AbCellera’s TCE platform to develop therapeutic antibodies for tumor targets.





“We are pleased to broaden our AbbVie collaboration and look forward to using AbCellera’s TCE platform to bring novel cancer immunotherapies to patients in need,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera.

Under the terms of the agreement, AbCellera will lead discovery activities and AbbVie has the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbCellera will receive upfront and research payments and is eligible to receive downstream milestone payments as well as tiered royalty payments on net sales.

About AbCellera’s T-Cell Engager Platform

CD3 T-cell engagers have the potential to be a cornerstone of cancer treatment. They guide the immune system to find and eliminate cancer cells by binding tumor targets and the CD3 protein on cancer-killing T cells at the same time. However, the development of T-cell engagers has been limited due to challenges with efficacy and safety. To address these challenges, AbCellera developed a T-cell engager platform that includes novel CD3-binding antibodies to expand the therapeutic window for this modality and costimulatory building blocks to enhance efficacy for difficult-to-treat cancers.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas, including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

