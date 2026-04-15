AACR 2026: First‑in‑Human STC‑1010 Data Show Favorable Safety and Early Immune Engagement in Metastatic MSS Colorectal Cancer

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Brenus Pharma announced that new first‑in‑human data will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 (April 17–22, San Diego, California). The company continues to advance its lead candidate, STC-1010, a next generation in vivo allogeneic immunotherapy built on the Stimulated Ghost Cells (SGC) technology.

The poster will provide a translational overview demonstrating how STC-1010 is administrated in microsatellite‑stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC), a setting resistant to standards immunotherapy.

Clinical findings from BreAK CRC001 (NCT06934538), Phase I/IIa first‑in‑human evaluation of STC‑1010 in unresectable metastatic MSS CRC, first-line setting (n=6; median follow‑up: 6 months) show :

Favorable safety with no dose‑limiting toxicities (DLTs) observed.

with observed. Promising early efficacy , including 100% disease control rate (DCR) in RECIST .

, including . Evidence of immune activation, including delayed‑type hypersensitivity (DTH) responses.

Exploratory analyses are ongoing to further characterize tumor–immune dynamics and identify predictive biomarkers supporting subsequent stages of clinical development.

Together, these results support continued advancement of STC‑1010 toward later‑stage evaluation and validate the SGC technology as a scalable, “off-the-shelf” approach for high unmet-need solid tumors.

Poster Details

Poster Title: “From preclinical models to first‑in‑human evaluation of STC‑1010 immunotherapy in unresectable advanced colorectal cancer”

Session : First‑in‑Human Phase I Clinical Trials

: First‑in‑Human Phase I Clinical Trials Date & Time : April 20, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

: April 20, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Location : Poster Section 50

: Poster Section 50 Poster Board Number : 11

: 11 Abstract Number: CT051

Authors : Diego TOSI 1, Antoine ITALIANO 2, Antoine HOLLEBECQUE 3, Benoît YOU 4, Iseulys RICHERT 5, Benoit PINTEUR 5, Paul BRAVETTI 5, François GHIRINGHELLI 6

1 Montpellier Cancer Institute, Montpellier, France; 2 Bergonié Institute, Bordeaux, France; 3 Gustave Roussy Institute, Villejuif, France; 4 Hospices Civils de Lyon, Pierre-Bénite, France; 5 Brenus Pharma, Lyon, France 6Georges-François Leclerc Cancer Center, Dijon, France

About Brenus Pharma

Brenus Pharma develops an off-the-shelf platform advancing novel modalities in immuno-oncology. This cutting-edge precision technology mimics tumor protein expression and makes it visible to the immune system, enabling a multi-specific in vivo immune response adapting to tumor evolution in hard-to-treat solid tumors – where current therapies fall short.

www.brenus-pharma.com

contact@brenus-pharma.com