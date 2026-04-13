Joanna Hart has a background in developing complex global employment solutions. In Hart’s position as product, services and innovation director at Mauve Group, she unites departments across the business, developing ancillary offerings, streamlining delivery processes and mapping the organization’s products to match the evolving world of work. Under Hart’s leadership, over 60 new employer of record solutions have been added across all seven global regions where Mauve operates, significantly enhancing the company’s capacity to support its clients globally.