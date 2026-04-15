Could biotech layoffs push life sciences talent to go global?

The biotech sector has always been cyclical, shaped by changeable funding environments, regulatory evolution and the drawn-out timelines of scientific innovation. But the recent wave of layoffs across the industry, particularly in major U.S. hubs, signals more than a temporary lull. As products, services and innovation director at global HR supplier Mauve Group, I have decades of experience observing market and sector-specific trends. To me, the recent spate of redundancies indicates that there may be a global reshuffling of life sciences talent on the horizon.

For professionals in biotech, especially those in geographically flexible roles, this moment is dual-sided, presenting both uncertainty and opportunity. As companies recalibrate, a growing number of highly skilled scientists and experts are simultaneously entering the job market. At the same time, global demand for this expertise remains high and increasingly borderless.

The result is a change in how remote, work-from-anywhere life sciences careers are structured, with skills applied across borders, making international mobility an expected capability, even if not a permanent move.

From layoffs to global opportunity

Recent workforce reductions across biotech hubs—such as Boston, where biopharmaceuticals companies enacted a series of layoffs in 2023 and 2024 and where cuts have continued since then—reflect a cooling period following years of rapid expansion. However, it’s important to note that such layoffs do not necessarily eliminate demand for talent. Often, they redistribute it.

Over my career, I’ve seen time and time again that when large numbers of experienced professionals become available simultaneously, other markets move quickly to absorb them. Governments and innovation ecosystems are acutely aware of this dynamic.

The U.K. remains a top destination for life sciences talent from Eastern Europe. Along with Switzerland, it is also a leading location for Western European migrants, due to moves such as rejoining Horizon Europe , the EU’s flagship funding program for scientific research, and establishing visa routes designed to make it easier for scientists and academics to move to the U.K.

Recently, Canada introduced policies in its 2026 budget specifically aimed at attracting U.S.-based researchers, offering relocation incentives and streamlined pathways for entry.

Meanwhile, dozens of U.S. researchers will moved to France as part of a high-profile initiative to recruit foreign researchers to the country with the promise of greater academic freedom. At the same time, established life sciences hubs such as Basel, Switzerland; London; and Singapore continue to compete aggressively for specialized talent.

For professionals, this means that a layoff in one market does not necessarily equate to fewer opportunities. It may instead open doors globally.

A move toward distributed biotech teams

One of the most significant changes I’ve seen driving this trend is how biotech companies are structuring their workforce.

Traditionally, life sciences roles were concentrated in physical clusters, at locations like research labs and clinical sites. While this remains true for hands-on laboratory and clinical work, a growing share of biotech roles are now geographically flexible and can be performed from anywhere. Jobs in regulatory affairs, clinical trial design, data analysis, bioinformatics, quality assurance and artificial intelligence–driven research can all be completed online—perfect for international hiring.

Therefore, rather than relocating entire functions to a single place, organizations are creating dispersed global teams that allow them to access specialized talent wherever it exists. This model not only expands the available talent pool but also enables companies to operate more flexibly while managing costs and mitigating risk.

What this means for life sciences professionals

Naturally, for individuals navigating layoffs or considering their next move, these changes have significant implications.

Geographic flexibility is becoming a major advantage. Professionals who are open to international opportunities are more likely to access a broader range of roles, particularly in high-demand specialties.

There is growing evidence that international mobility is already a defining feature of scientific careers. According to Cornell University, 25% of STEM Ph.D. graduates trained in the U.S. eventually work abroad, with these science, technology, engineering and math professionals contributing to a globally interconnected research ecosystem.

The realities of cross-border hiring

While the idea of working globally is appealing, the practicalities of cross-border employment can be complicated. Countries have distinct immigration systems, tax structures and employment laws, and ensuring compliance is key to any successful overseas venture, for employers and employees alike.

For companies hiring global talent, this complexity influences how roles are built internationally. Not all positions can be filled with equal ease. In particular, hands-on laboratory and clinical roles often require local employment due to regulatory and insurance considerations.

This is why the current wave of global hiring is particularly focused on location-independent roles that can largely be performed remotely. For professionals, this means that developing expertise in areas like regulatory affairs, data science or clinical trial strategy can open more global doors than primarily lab-based roles.

A new model for career development for biotech professionals

Many organizations are introducing international career frameworks that allow employees to move between hubs, backed by investment from bodies such as the EU, which in 2025 spent 19 million euros (around $22 million) on projects aimed at improving working conditions and career prospects for early-stage researchers. These pathways not only support individual growth but also help companies to retain valuable expertise.

At the same time, increased flexibility is giving individuals greater control over how and where they shape their careers, making it easier to align professional ambitions with personal priorities. As companies invest in new innovation hubs, such as Henkel’s expansion into Singapore Science Park, professionals benefit from access to emerging centers of excellence, exposure to cutting-edge research and opportunities to work within globally connected teams.

Competitive employers are also offering comprehensive relocation packages, including assistance with housing, schooling and integration. This reflects a growing recognition that attracting global talent requires a properly strategized approach, covering more than just the job itself and instead offering the scaffolding on which can be easily constructed a rounded life, encompassing job, living situation and familial support.

Looking ahead: a more connected talent landscape

The current wave of biotech layoffs may be unsettling, but it is also driving a longer-term repositioning toward a more global, interconnected talent market. For life sciences professionals, this means that career opportunities are no longer confined to a single city or country. Instead, they exist within a global network of innovation hubs, each offering unique advantages and opportunities.

Ultimately, the question is not whether biotech talent will go global. It already did. The real question is how quickly professionals and organizations can adapt to this new reality. In a sector defined by discovery and progress, the ability to think and work beyond borders may prove to be one of the most important innovations of all.