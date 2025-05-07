AACR 2025: Brenus Pharma Presents Late-breaking Preclinical Data on its “off-the-shelf” Next-generation Vaccine-based Immunotherapy Candidate, STC-1010, Now Moving to Clinic

STC-1010 addresses the need for effective therapies in microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer (CRC), a subtype with low immunogenicity and poor response to immune checkpoint inhibitors. (95% of CRC patients)

The results demonstrate STC-1010’s ability to enhance activation of dendritic cells and CD8⁺ T cells, driving anti-tumor activity across multiple CRC models with high manufacturing reproducibility.

Data support the advancement of STC-1010 to clinical Phase I/II evaluation in non-resectable or metastatic MSS and MSI-H CRC patients.

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AACR25--Brenus Pharma, a French clinical-stage biotechnology company, presented new preclinical data on its lead immunotherapy candidate, STC-1010, during the Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 3 session at the AACR Annual Meeting 2025, held April 25–30 in Chicago, IL.

The data highlight advances from Brenus Pharma’s proprietary Stimulated-Tumor-Ghost Cell (SGC) platform, a next-generation precision immuno-oncology approach showcasing its potential to initiate a robust anti-tumor response in colorectal cancer—a major unmet need in solid tumors.

Key findings demonstrate the reproducibility of STC-1010’s anti-tumor profile across multiple manufacturing batches and preclinical models (in vivo, in ovo, ex vivo) including those modified to be resistant to current immunotherapies. Dendritic cells showed increased antigen presentation and activation of CD8⁺ T cells with STC-1010, resulting in significant tumor cell apoptosis (tumor killing) and reduced metastasis.

“Immunotherapy was clearly a central focus at AACR 2025, with growing recognition across the scientific community that cancer vaccines are now a promising strategy for both treatment and prevention.” said George Alzeeb, PhD, Innovation Manager at Brenus Pharma. “We’re proud to be part of this momentum and look forward to the next steps.”

Title: “Preclinical efficacy of an innovative therapeutic cancer vaccine: a new era for immunotherapy” LB383 – Session: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 3 [poster]

Authors:

George Alzeeb¹, Iseulys Richert¹, Corentin Richart², Paul Marteau³, Lionel Chalus¹, Marion Brun¹, Yan Wan⁴, Corinne Tortorelli¹, Benoit Pinteur¹, Paul Bravetti¹, Céline Gongora⁵, Antoine Italiano⁶, François Ghiringhelli⁷

¹Brenus Pharma – ²ICMUB UMR CNRS 6302 – ³Explicyte – ⁴Inovotion – ⁵INSERM U1194 – ⁶Institut Bergonié – ⁷INSERM UMR1231

About us:

Brenus’ off-the-shelf platform empowers immune cells in vivo to fight cancer by mimicking cancer nature and making it visible to the immune system. We are developing a solid tumor pipeline leveraging our proprietary next-generation precision platform and making patient once again actor in their treatment.

contact@brenus-pharma.com