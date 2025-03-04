89bio to Participate in the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “89bio”) (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 4:20 PM EST and participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is in Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate, pegozafermin, for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with advanced fibrosis, including patients with compensated cirrhosis, and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Annie Chang

89bio, Inc.

investors@89bio.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

sseapy@realchemistry.com