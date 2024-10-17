4WEB Medical Names Brad Niemann as President

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4WEB Medical, an orthopedic implant company focused on developing innovative implants that utilize its proprietary Truss Implant Technology™, announced today the appointment of Brad Niemann as President.

“4WEB is excited to have Brad join the team and lead our organization through our next phase of growth. Since launching our Truss Implant Technology™ in 2012 we have put significant effort in defining the clinical benefits of the truss implant. We are currently finalizing several advanced studies that will further bolster the story and redefine the gold standard for orthopedic implants. We look forward to sharing this data with the industry in the near future,” said Jessee Hunt, CEO of 4WEB Medical. “Brad’s proven leadership in commercial and operational roles, as well as extensive experience managing significant growth, will be invaluable to the Company as 4WEB continues to develop and market its differentiated technology.”

Mr. Niemann is an accomplished business leader with an excellent track record across multiple companies in the orthopedic and spine industry. Most recently, he served as CEO of Conventus Flower Orthopedics. Prior to that, Mr. Niemann was President, Global Spine for Orthofix International. Earlier in his career he held key roles at Enovis (formerly DJO Global).

Mr. Niemann commented, “I’ve watched and admired 4WEB Medical for years. I’ve always been impressed with the impact that the company has had on our industry. 4WEB was first to market with 3D printed implants and quite honestly broke down the doors that the rest of the industry is walking through now. What I am really excited about is contributing to the mission of positively affecting the outcomes of people’s lives through the development of the truss technology. I have firsthand experience seeing the positive reaction from the surgeon community that utilizes 4WEB’s product offering. I am excited to partner with the entire 4WEB team to help drive the organization to greater success.

About 4WEB Medical

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Frisco, TX, is an orthopedic implant company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough to develop 4WEB Medical’s proprietary truss implant platform which was the first 510(k) cleared implant manufactured with 3D printing technology. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Anterior Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Anterior Spine Truss System, the Posterior Spine Truss System™ and the Lateral Spine Truss System™.

4WEB Medical is actively developing patient specific solutions for tumor, trauma, and limb salvage procedures.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4web-medical-names-brad-niemann-as-president-302278350.html

SOURCE 4WEB Medical