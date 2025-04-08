4Moving Biotech Secures €7.6M France 2030 Grant for Pioneering First-In-Class Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug

France 2030 validates 4Moving Biotech’s scientific pioneering approach

This strategic support positions the 4P004 drug candidate at the forefront of knee osteoarthritis innovation

This additional funding accelerates 4P004’s development toward market launch by 2030

LILLE, France & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--4Moving Biotech (4MB), a spin-off of 4P-Pharma developing the first potential disease-modifying drug (DMOAD) for knee osteoarthritis, announces that it has been awarded €7.6 million in funding under the France 2030 plan to accelerate the clinical development of its lead candidate, 4P004, currently in a Phase 2a trial.





France 2030 is a highly selective and strategic initiative by the French government designed to fast-track the next generation of breakthrough innovations. 4MB’s selection is a significant endorsement, granted through a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process by leading scientific, clinical, and technological experts.

This recognition highlights the robust scientific foundations of the 4P004 program and its potential to deliver a truly transformative therapy for OA’s unmet medical need and significant socio-economic impact with over 600 million people worldwide, including 10 million in France.

“We are honored by the renewed confidence through the France 2030 program,” said Revital Rattenbach, Co-founder and President of 4MB. “This highly competitive grant is a powerful validation of the scientific strengths of our 4P004 program and its potential to address one of the most pressing unmet medical needs.”

This additional funding will accelerate the 4P004 INFLAM MOTION Phase 2a clinical study, a GLP-1 analog designed to harness anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-catabolic, and anabolic effects across all joint tissues. The trial’s primary objective is to evaluate the efficacy of a single intra-articular injection of 4P004 in reducing knee pain while also assessing structural improvements via contrast-enhanced MRI and exploring novel biomarkers for disease progression and delayed need for total knee replacement.

“4MB gains extended momentum through The France 2030 grant marks an important milestone in the 4MB roadmap,” said Luc Boblet, CEO of 4MB. “With our phase 2a already initiated, this funding strengthens the value of our work, from early-stage discovery to clinical stage, and highlights the need to bring transformative therapies for patients suffering from OA”.

With the support of the France 2030 initiative, 4MB is fully equipped to deliver clinical proof-of-concept on time, as a critical inflection point that will unlock the next stage of development and reveal the full potential of 4P004 as a first-in-class DMOAD, creating significant attractiveness for future partnerships.

About 4MB

Incorporated in mid-2020 as a spin-off of 4P-Pharma, 4MB is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of the Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug (DMOAD). Its mission is to provide a sustainable therapeutic solution to the significant unmet medical need of osteoarthritis. The company is headquartered at the Pasteur Institute in Lille, France.

Website: https://www.4movingbiotech.com/

LinkedIn: https://fr.linkedin.com/company/4moving-biotech

The France 2030 investment plan

France 2030 is unprecedented in its scale: €54 billion is being invested so that our businesses, our schools, our universities and our research organizations fully succeed with their transitions in these strategic sectors. The challenge is to enable them to respond in a competitive way to the world’s future ecological and attractiveness challenges, and to showcase the future champions of our sectors of excellence. France 2030 is defined by two overarching objectives, which will see 50% of expenses given over to the decarbonization of the economy, and 50% to emerging key players, those at the forefront of innovation, without neglecting the environment (in the sense of the “Do No Significant Harm” principle).

France 2030 is being implemented collectively: designed and deployed in consultation with economic, academic, local and European key players to establish strategic guidelines and decisive action. Project holders are invited to submit their entries via the current application process, which is a demanding and selective one, to benefit from state support.

France 2030 is being led by the French General Secretariat for Investment, in charge of France 2030, on behalf of the Prime Minister, and in partnership with the relevant government ministries.

France 2030 is being implemented by the French National Research Agency (ANR), the French Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME), Bpifrance and the Caisse des Dépôts et consignation (CDC).

More information : france2030.gouv.fr | @SGPI_avenir

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance is the French national investment bank: it finances businesses – at every stage of their development – through loans, guarantees, equity investments and export insurances. Bpifrance also provides extra financial services (training, consultancy) to help entrepreneurs meet their challenges (innovation, export…).

For more information, please visit: https://www.bpifrance.com/ Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance - @BpifrancePresse and LinkedIn

