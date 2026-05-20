23andMe Partners with HealthEx to Connect Medical Records with Your DNA for the Future of Personalized Medicine

23andMe’s new AI Health Summary Turns Genetics, Medical Records, Labs, and Lifestyle Data Into Personalized, Evidence-Based Recommendations

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Research Institute, a nonprofit medical research organization, today announced a partnership with HealthEx , a leading platform for consumer medical record access. 23andMe members can connect their medical records to their genetic profiles for a 360-degree view of their personal health through 23andMe Health Summary, an offering currently in development and available to customers participating in the 23andMe Beta Testing Program . HealthEx ensures 23andMe members can securely share their medical records in a secure, transparent, and consented manner to give individuals choice and control.

“We are moving toward a world of dynamic disease risk predictions based on an individual's most current health data. The goal is to provide better, more personalized insights by bridging the gap between an individual’s DNA and their medical records,” said Robin Smith, Head of Product at the 23andMe Research Institute. “We are grateful to the more than 30,000 23andMe members who have joined our Beta Testing Program so that we can develop innovative ways for their DNA to inform their health in a manner that they find useful.”

Health Summary is just one of the ways 23andMe is working with multi-modal data. The organization has more than 11 million consented participants in its research program, with more than 4 billion phenotypic data points collected to date. A number of studies that include imaging and health records, among other data sets have been conducted or are underway.

“The ability to integrate medical records at scale into our research programs holds significant promise to drive new discoveries that can advance our understanding of genetics and human biology,” said Joyce Tung, Vice President of Research at 23andMe.

By integrating with HealthEx, 23andMe becomes one of the first consumer-facing genetics organizations to leverage the national Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), and individual access services enabled via TEFCA. This allows people to move away from manual uploads and fragmented portals, toward a more automated, secure way to bring their real-world medical data, such as blood labs and medical history, into the 23andMe experience.

“Genetics reveals your predispositions. Clinical data shows where you stand today,” said Priyanka Agarwal , co-founder and CEO of HealthEx. “23andMe's AI Health Summary is the first time those two layers have come together in a way that's seamless, consented, and built for individuals looking to take the next step of their health journey with confidence. HealthEx is proud to provide the foundation to make this possible.”

23andMe Health Summary uses HealthEx’s infrastructure to provide a seamless and secure experience. HealthEx provides a web-based consent flow that eliminates the need for additional app downloads. The integration is designed to be a frictionless part of the 23andMe experience. Data privacy and ownership remain the central pillars of the integration:

Ownership: 23andMe members remain in full control, with an “Off” switch that allows them to stop sharing or delete their data through HealthEx at any time.

23andMe members remain in full control, with an “Off” switch that allows them to stop sharing or delete their data through HealthEx at any time. Privacy: HealthEx verifies member identity, requires explicit consent before any data is accessed, and protects all information with enterprise-grade encryption consistent with HIPAA standards, as a federally-recognized IAS provider under TEFCA.





23andMe’s Health Summary uses AI to connect an individual's genetic data, medical records, blood labs, and lifestyle data to provide a clear, real-time picture of their health. Powered by 23andMe’s scientifically-backed AI model, Health Summary surfaces the health areas each individual should prioritize and delivers evidence-based recommendations to move toward personalized, preventive healthcare.

You can learn more about 23andMe Health Summary on the 23andMe blog . Read how HealthEx empowers individuals to access, use, and share their medical records at the HealthEx blog .

About 23andMe Research Institute

23andMe Research Institute is a new nonprofit 501(c)(3) medical research organization that enables people everywhere to access their genetic information, learn about themselves, and participate in large-scale research for public good. The Institute unites people with the common goal of improving health and deepening our understanding of DNA, the code of life.

About HealthEx

HealthEx is powering a new era of consumer-driven healthcare by enabling individuals to seamlessly access and share their health records in a secure, transparent, and consented manner. As the leading Individual Access Services (IAS) provider under TEFCA, HealthEx links identity, consent, and real-time records access, building the secure trust layer for individuals and their health data. Learn more at healthex.io.





Media Contacts:

23andMe

Catherine Afarian

catherine.afarian@23andme.com

HealthEx

Roger Villareal

roger@rogerthatcomms.com

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