Precision BioSciences Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Meeting

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), an advanced gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion, excision, and elimination, today announced that an abstract featuring preclinical data for its wholly owned PBGENE-HBV program has been accepted for late-breaker presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Meeting being held in Boston, MA on November 10-14, 2023.

Presentation Details:

Title: Preclinical efficacy and safety of ARCUS-POL nucleases for chronic hepatitis B: a potentially curative strategy

Session Title: Late Breaking Poster Session

Poster Number: 5040-C

Presenter: Cassie Gorsuch, VP of Gene Therapy, Precision Biosciences

Date and Time: Monday, November 13, 2023, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST

Location: Hall C

Company-Hosted Webcast and Conference Call Information:

Precision will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss PBGENE-HBV program updates. The dial-in conference call number is (800) 715-9871 and the conference ID number for the call is 3866428. Participants may access the live webcast, and accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived webcast on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations: https://investor.precisionbiosciences.com/events-and-presentations.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is an advanced gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

