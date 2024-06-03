Poseida Therapeutics Announces Virtual 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage allogeneic cell therapy and genetic medicines company advancing differentiated non-viral treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that its virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on Monday, June 17, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

The Annual Meeting will be held through a live webcast. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2024 are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting.

As provided in the Company’s proxy materials, an online portal is available to stockholders at https://www.proxydocs.com/PSTX where stockholders can view and download the Company’s proxy materials and 2023 Annual Report in advance of the Annual Meeting. Stockholders may also submit questions and vote their shares prior to the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting website.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register by 8:00 p.m. PT on June 14, 2024 at https://www.proxydocs.com/PSTX. To register, stockholders must enter the control number found on the proxy card in the materials sent to stockholders. After registration is complete, further instructions including a unique link to access the virtual Annual Meeting will be emailed. Poseida encourages stockholders to access the Annual Meeting prior to the start time in order to allow ample time for check-in procedures.

Below are additional details on how stockholders can participate in the virtual Annual Meeting:

Access the Annual Meeting website beginning at 12:45 p.m. PT on June 17, 2024.

Vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting website.

Submit a question in advance of the meeting by visiting the Annual Meeting website and entering the stockholder’s control number.

Whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, Poseida Therapeutics urges each stockholder to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated allogeneic cell therapies and genetic medicines with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes investigational allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for both solid tumors and hematologic cancers as well as investigational in vivo genetic medicines that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company’s approach is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System, Booster Molecule and nanoparticle gene delivery technologies, as well as in-house GMP cell therapy manufacturing. The Company has formed strategic collaborations with Roche and Astellas to unlock the promise of cell therapies for cancer patients. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with Poseida on X and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poseida-therapeutics-announces-virtual-2024-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-302161982.html

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:PSTX