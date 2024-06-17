Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Astellas Pharma and Poseida Therapeutics have entered into a second CAR-T contract to develop novel and flexible allogeneic cell therapies in oncology.
The investigational allogeneic CAR-T therapy P-BCMA-ALLO1 appears to be more effective following strong immunosuppressive preconditioning.
Roche signed a big $6 billion-plus collaboration deal with Poseida on blood cancers while its partner, AC Immune, parsed failed data on an Alzheimer’s drug to suggest a positive spin.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Silence Therapeutics, Totus Medicines and Poseida Therapeutics all adjust as they welcome new members to their leadership teams.
Clinical Catch-Up for February 21
At the ASH meeting, Bristol Myers Squibb and Kite Pharma presented promising data from CAR-T programs aimed at relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.
Celares and Mission Bio are part of the rapidly evolving push to create and characterize the superhuman powers cells can be endowed with.
