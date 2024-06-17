Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: Astellas Pharma US headquarters in Illinois
Business
Astellas Inks Second CAR-T Agreement with Poseida to Develop ‘Convertible’ Cancer Therapies
Astellas Pharma and Poseida Therapeutics have entered into a second CAR-T contract to develop novel and flexible allogeneic cell therapies in oncology.
May 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
