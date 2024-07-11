SUBSCRIBE
Poseida Therapeutics Announces Participation in Stifel’s 2024 Virtual Cell Therapy Forum

July 11, 2024 | 
SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage allogeneic cell therapy and genetic medicines company advancing differentiated non-viral treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kristin Yarema, Ph.D., will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Cell Therapy Forum on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 7:55am PT | 10:55am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media Section of Poseida’s website, www.poseida.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated allogeneic cell therapies and genetic medicines with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes investigational allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for both solid tumors and hematologic cancers as well as investigational in vivo genetic medicines that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company’s approach is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System, Booster Molecule and nanoparticle gene delivery technologies, as well as in-house GMP cell therapy manufacturing. The Company has formed strategic collaborations with Roche and Astellas to unlock the promise of cell therapies for cancer patients. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with Poseida on X and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poseida-therapeutics-announces-participation-in-stifels-2024-virtual-cell-therapy-forum-302184670.html

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

