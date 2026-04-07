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News   Policy

AbbVie Puts Humira on TrumpRx at Steep Discount as Tariff Threat Solidifies

April 7, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Many various colored tablets and pills are stacked in shopping cart, percent signs are around. Concept of buying of medicines, online sales of medication, discounts and promotions in pharmacy

iStock, Vaselena

Humira will be available on TrumpRx at an 86% discount, according to media reports, as part of AbbVie’s deal with the White House to avoid tariffs. The news comes less than a week after the president announced up to 100% levies on pharma products.

AbbVie’s mega-blockbuster Humira will be sold through the government’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform TrumpRx for around $950, roughly an 86% discount to its usual price, which can reach over $6,900 for uninsured patients, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

AbbVie announced its participation in TrumpRx in January but did not say at the time how much these products would go for on the government platform. In exchange for its TrumpRx commitment as well as a $100 billion R&D manufacturing pledge, AbbVie secured an exemption from tariffs—which were announced on Friday— and other future “price mandates” that the government might impose.

In addition to Humira, AbbVie will also sell its hypothyroidism drug Synthroid and its eye drops Combigan and Alphagan for discount on the site. Prices on TrumpRx will apply only for patients who aren’t on any insurance plan or those whose plans don’t cover the specific medicines, CBS reported, citing anonymous government sources familiar with the matter. These patients would otherwise pay the drugs’ full list price out-of-pocket. People who are insured usually already pay lower prices for treatments.

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TrumpRx went live in February after a brief delay. Many other industry giants have offered discounted products on the site, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The DTC platform is part of the Trump administration’s push to lower prescription drug prices in the U.S., in accordance with Trump’s Most Favored Nation mandate, which seeks to bring costs down to the same level as those in similarly developed countries.

Several companies have struck deals with the government for exemptions to these price controls—as in the case of AbbVie, drugmakers promise to participate in TrumpRx in exchange for immunity to these policies—but those agreements haven’t panned out. Indeed, when President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on pharma imports last week, many of the companies with existing exemption arrangements found that they would still be subject to these levies.

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AbbVie
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
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