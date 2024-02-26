Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2024 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today announced participation in the following March investor conferences.

Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference Keith Cummings, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Financial Officer, and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Interested parties may access the live webcasts of the fireside chats by visiting the Investor Relations’ Events & Presentation page of Pliant’s website. The webcast replays will be archived on the Pliant website for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant’s lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of αvß1 integrin for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. Pliant has initiated a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical-stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@pliantrx.com



