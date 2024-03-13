PaxMedica Updated Company Presentation Highlighting Innovations in Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatments

TARRYTOWN, New York, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, today announced the release of its latest company presentation. This comprehensive overview showcases PaxMedica’s strategic direction, recent advancements in ASD therapeutics, and its commitment to addressing unmet needs within the ASD community.

Click here to view the presentation.

The new presentation, available on the PaxMedica website, outlines the company’s focused pipeline, including its leading investigational drug, PAX-101. With its approach to targeting the core symptoms of ASD, PaxMedica is leading the way in developing treatments that offer hope to millions of families seeking effective interventions.

“PaxMedica is pleased to share our vision and progress with the wider community,” said Howard Weisman, Chairman and CEO of PaxMedica. “We believe that our work has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for ASD, offering a new horizon of hope and support for affected individuals and their loved ones.”

The presentation details PaxMedica’s mission to bridge the gap in ASD treatment options through innovative research and development. It also provides insights into the anticipated company’s milestones, upcoming clinical trials, and the broader impact its therapies could have on public health.

“PaxMedica’s commitment goes beyond developing novel therapeutics; it’s about creating a world where individuals with ASD can thrive,” added Buzz Woods, Director of Communications at PaxMedica. “Our new presentation captures the essence of our drive and the transformative potential of our therapies.”

For more information about PaxMedica and to access the presentation, please visit https://investorbrandnetwork.info/pxmd/id/index.html

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc. is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders. Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses a spectrum of conditions, including neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as well as other critical areas within the neurology field. We are dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of our pioneering program, PAX-101-an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of our efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD treatment solutions. Our ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. To learn more about our transformative work, please visit www.paxmedica.com.

