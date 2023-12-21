SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Organon To Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 21, 2023 | 
1 min read

Organon (NYSE: OGN), announced today that Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare24/sessions/49500-organon/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Organon
Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women’s health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon’s existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X (formally known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Contacts

Media:

Karissa Peer
(614) 314-8094

Kate Vossen
(732) 675-8448

Investor:

Jennifer Halchak
(201) 275-2711

Alex Arzeno
(646) 430-2028

Source: Organon & Co.

Events New Jersey
