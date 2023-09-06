Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CANTON, Mass. , Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY from September 11th-13th. Management will host a fireside chat to discuss business matters on Monday, September 11th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

