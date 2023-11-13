OraSure to Participate in Upcoming November 2023 Investor Conferences

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced the company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 15, with a Q&A session scheduled for 2 p.m. ET

Evercore ISI Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, with a Q&A session scheduled for 3 p.m. ET

Live webcasts and replays of the sessions will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. The webcasts will be archived on OraSure’s website and will be available for approximately 90 days.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information through effortless tests, collection kits, and services. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services, and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, commercial entities, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

