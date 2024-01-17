Optimistic, but for how long? Our big takeaways from #JPM2024

The team comes together to discuss the dominant themes of what was an incredibly busy week of events in San Francisco.

There was an air of hope and optimism concerning biopharma funding - but will it last?

Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin and Tyler Patchen discuss.

You can ⁠⁠⁠⁠check out some of our coverage⁠⁠⁠⁠ from JPM.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

