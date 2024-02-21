SUBSCRIBE
Oncoinvent to Present at Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference

February 21, 2024 
2 min read

Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage company advancing alpha emitter therapy across a variety of solid cancers, today announced that members of management will present at the Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent AS is a clinical stage company developing innovative radiopharmaceutical technology that delivers precise, alpha-emitting particles across solid cancers. By leveraging internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to enable a clinical supply of radioisotopes, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel products that use alpha particles, a higher Linear Energy Transfer (LET) form of radiation, that can potentially eradicate cancer cells. Oncoinvent’s lead candidate, Radspherin®, is designed for treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities, and its versatility allows it to be deployed for the treatment of a variety of cancer indications. Radspherin® is in two ongoing clinical studies to treat peritoneal carcinomatosis from both ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Oncoinvent’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Oncoinvent’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Oncoinvent disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers.

Contacts

Anders Månsson, Chief Executive Officer
Email: mansson@oncoinvent.com

Tore Kvam, Chief Financial Officer
Email: kvam@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:
Courtney Mogerley, Stern Investor Relations
Email: Courtney.Mogerley@sternir.com

