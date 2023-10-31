OncoHost to Present Proteomics-Based Predictive Biomarker for Immune-Related Adverse Events in NSCLC Patients at SITC 2023

Novel computational model accurately predicts significant irAEs in NSCLC patients based on proteomic profiling of one pre-treatment blood test

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, has developed a novel computational model for predicting significant immune-related adverse events (irAEs) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) based on proteomic profiling of pre-treatment blood samples. The study was conducted using OncoHost’s PROphet® platform and will be presented as a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting.

Activation of the immune system by immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) can result in complications known as immune-related adverse events (irAEs), which commonly affect the skin, liver, gastrointestinal tract, and endocrine organs, ranging in severity from mild (in the majority of cases) to life threatening. IrAEs can manifest at any point during a patient’s treatment, with the highest incidence occurring within the first three months. While most resolve with the appropriate intervention, some may become chronic and require lifelong care.

“While ICIs have shown success in treating non-small cell lung cancer, immune-related adverse events pose a complex challenge, complicating and affecting treatment efficacy and patients’ quality of life,” said Yehonatan Elon, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at OncoHost. “The ability to anticipate the risk of irAEs in these patients prior to commencing treatment is a game-changer, as it enables the development of personalized management plans and strategies for risk reduction. We are excited about these results and look forward to improving the overall quality of cancer care for patients worldwide.”

OncoHost’s predictive model was developed on a cohort of 426 ICI-treated NSCLC patients taking part in the company’s ongoing, multicenter PROPHETIC clinical trial (NCT04056247). Plasma samples and clinical data, including irAE occurrence, were collected, and deep proteomic profiling was conducted using SomaLogic’s (NASDAQ: SLGC) SomaScan platform, measuring the expression levels of approximately 7,000 proteins.

“It brings me great pride to witness the growth of our company, and the vast pipeline of indications that are coming to fruition through our PROphet® platform,” said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. “Our mission is to transform the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, and our scientific achievements are a testament to this dedication. The pressing concern regarding the lack of dependable pre-treatment biomarkers for predicting irAE development underscores a critical clinical need, and we are proud to spearhead the efforts to address this issue.”

The clinical study was conducted in collaboration with Beaumont RCSI Cancer Centre, Asklepios Lung Clinic, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Sheba Medical Center Institute of Oncology,

Rabin Medical Davidoff Cancer Centre, Thomas Jefferson University, Northwestern University, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, among other institutions.

Poster Presentation Details

Session: Poster Hall

Abstract #: 1229

Title: Pre-treatment plasma proteomics-based predictive biomarkers for immune related adverse events in non-small cell lung cancer

The abstract will be available in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer (JITC) supplement.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost’s proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphet® NSCLC test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

For more information, visit www.oncohost.com, or follow OncoHost on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Lior Alperovich

Marcom Manager

lior@oncohost.com +972-54-282-4503

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncohost-to-present-proteomics-based-predictive-biomarker-for-immune-related-adverse-events-in-nsclc-patients-at-sitc-2023-301972535.html

SOURCE OncoHost