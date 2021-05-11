OncoBay Clinical Announces Technology Partnership with Protocol First

TAMPA, Fla. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoBay Clinical Inc., a full-service boutique contract research organization (CRO) specializing in the simplification of complex oncology programs, today announced a strategic partnership with Protocol First , Inc., a software solutions provider focused on accelerating clinical research. The partnership combines OncoBay’s industry leading oncology operations with Protocol First’s world class proprietary Clinical Pipe software to integrate data from leading EHR systems into electronic data capture (EDC). The adoption of Clinical Pipe allows OncoBay to further simplify complex oncology trials by improving data quality, reducing data entry timelines, reducing queries as well as the need for on-site monitoring visits to verify source data. “From OncoBay’s inception, we have embraced a virtual vision to simplify Oncology clinical operations. At every step of the clinical trial process, we have reconsidered traditional paradigms including direct EMR to EDC integration afforded by Protocol First’s Clinical Pipe,” said Krystyna Kowalczyk, President and CEO of OncoBay Clinical. “Though OncoBay offers sponsors multiple EDC platforms, we have also invested in the development of Protocol First’s P1 EDC libraries of CRFs, with predefined and sophisticated edit checks, as well as CRFs pre-mapped to Clinical Pipe. As such, OncoBay offers unprecedented go-live timelines and the ability to source upload and remote monitor within a few short weeks.” “Protocol First is clearly aligned with OncoBay’s vision to transform clinical research through technology,” said Hugh P. Levaux, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Protocol First. “Our mission is to leverage novel technologies to create breakthrough efficiencies in support of precision medicine and decentralized clinical trials. Our partnership with OncoBay further validates the contribution of our forward thinking and innovative solutions towards streamlining complex clinical trials.” The partnership supports the interest of both sponsors as well as sites. Together, OncoBay and Protocol first will efficiently operationalize oncology clinical trials, ensuring fast, high quality/clean data, allowing site staff more time to take care of patients with less time spent on administrative tasks associated with data entry. About OncoBay Clinical

OncoBay Clinical is a boutique contract research organization (CRO) specializing in immuno-oncology/cell therapy, offering full- service custom-curated CRO solutions for global pharmaceutical and biotech companies looking to advance their immuno-oncology product or device. As a wholly owned, for-profit subsidiary of Moffitt Cancer Center, OncoBay embeds scientific expertise, operational excellence and integrated cell manufacturing capabilities providing true end-to-end control. Built on years of IO and cell therapy expertise, a streamlined technology framework, a highly trained site network, and a dedicated team of experienced professionals, OncoBay is committed to operational excellence from start to finish. For more information, visit Oncobay.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. About Protocol First

Protocol First, Inc., founded in 2015 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, develops next-generation technology solutions for complex clinical trials in the Life Sciences industry. In addition to its flagship Protocol First suite of cloud-based solutions (eProtocol, Source Upload and EDC), Protocol First has launched Clinical Pipe, the industry’s first connector app that offers system-agnostic EHR-to-EDC interoperability. The application supports major EHR and EDC systems including Epic, Cerner, Allscripts and Athena, as well as Medidata Rave, Oracle InForm, and its own P1 platform. For additional information visit www.protocolfirst.com. Media Contacts OncoBay Clinical

