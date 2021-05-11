OncoBay Clinical Announces Technology Partnership with Protocol First

OncoBay Clinical Inc., a full-service boutique contract research organization (CRO) specializing in the simplification of complex oncology programs, today announced a strategic partnership with Protocol First, Inc., a software solutions provider focused on accelerating clinical research.
|
TAMPA, Fla. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoBay Clinical Inc., a full-service boutique contract research organization (CRO) specializing in the simplification of complex oncology programs, today announced a strategic partnership with Protocol First, Inc., a software solutions provider focused on accelerating clinical research. The partnership combines OncoBay’s industry leading oncology operations with Protocol First’s world class proprietary Clinical Pipe software to integrate data from leading EHR systems into electronic data capture (EDC). The adoption of Clinical Pipe allows OncoBay to further simplify complex oncology trials by improving data quality, reducing data entry timelines, reducing queries as well as the need for on-site monitoring visits to verify source data.
“From OncoBay’s inception, we have embraced a virtual vision to simplify Oncology clinical operations. At every step of the clinical trial process, we have reconsidered traditional paradigms including direct EMR to EDC integration afforded by Protocol First’s Clinical Pipe,” said Krystyna Kowalczyk, President and CEO of OncoBay Clinical. “Though OncoBay offers sponsors multiple EDC platforms, we have also invested in the development of Protocol First’s P1 EDC libraries of CRFs, with predefined and sophisticated edit checks, as well as CRFs pre-mapped to Clinical Pipe. As such, OncoBay offers unprecedented go-live timelines and the ability to source upload and remote monitor within a few short weeks.”
“Protocol First is clearly aligned with OncoBay’s vision to transform clinical research through technology,” said Hugh P. Levaux, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Protocol First. “Our mission is to leverage novel technologies to create breakthrough efficiencies in support of precision medicine and decentralized clinical trials. Our partnership with OncoBay further validates the contribution of our forward thinking and innovative solutions towards streamlining complex clinical trials.”
The partnership supports the interest of both sponsors as well as sites. Together, OncoBay and Protocol first will efficiently operationalize oncology clinical trials, ensuring fast, high quality/clean data, allowing site staff more time to take care of patients with less time spent on administrative tasks associated with data entry.
About OncoBay Clinical
About Protocol First
Media Contacts
OncoBay Clinical
Protocol First
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncobay-clinical-announces-technology-partnership-with-protocol-first-301288554.html
SOURCE Protocol First