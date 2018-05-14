Ohio Students Seek to Solve Heart Disease, Will Present to State Leaders and Battelle Scientists

One hundred students will visit Battelle for the event. The students were invited to Battelle to represent more than 1,000 Ohio students who participated in the 2018 Statewide Ohio Heart Health Design Challenge, organized by the Ohio STEM Learning Network. The network is a public-private partnership managed by Battelle.

Participating schools:

1. National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM Middle School – Akron

2. National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM High School – Akron

3. St. Vincent de Paul Parish School – Akron

4. STEAMM Academy @ Hartford Middle School – Akron

5. Winchester Trail Elementary School – Canal Winchester

6. Allen Elementary – Chillicothe

7. Chillicothe Middle School

8. Mt. Logan Elementary – Chillicothe

9. SCOPES (Science Cooperative of Physicians and Elementary Students) Academy at Unioto Elementary School – Chillicothe

10. Cleveland School of Science and Medicine

11. Metro Early College High School – Columbus

12. Metro Institute of Technology – Columbus

13. Ann Simpson Davis Middle School – Dublin

14. Ridgeview STEM Junior High – Pickerington

15. Herbert Mills Elementary – Reynoldsburg

16. Health Sciences & Human Services STEM Academy (HS)2 – Reynoldsburg

17. Kalida High School

18. Chase STEMM Academy – Toledo

19. Valley STEM + ME2 Academy – Youngstown

WHEN: May 15, 2018, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Battelle, 505 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio. Open house to be held in lobby.

WHO:

B.J. Hicks, Co-Director of the Stroke Program at Riverside Hospital

Brenda Houston, Executive Director at the American Heart Association, Central Ohio

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted

Dr. Clint Koenig, Ohio Medical Director at the Ohio Department of Health

Aimee Kennedy, Senior Vice-President of Education, Philanthropy and STEM Learning at Battelle

Battelle CEO Lou Van Thaer

REGISTRATION:

Battelle is a secured campus. Members of the media are asked to RSVP to Katy Delaney (delaneyk@battelle.org) or T.R. Massey (masseytr@battelle.org). Attendees from other organizations should register with Julie Francis (francis@battelle.org) by Friday, May 11.

About the Ohio STEM Learning Network

The Ohio STEM Learning Network was created in 2008 with five schools. Today, the network has grown to 55 total STEM schools, which enroll more than 18,000 students. The schools are supported by seven regional hubs.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

