Ocugen, Inc. Announces Bob Smith Joins Business Advisory Board

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that Bob Smith, former Senior Vice President, Global Gene Therapy Business at Pfizer, has joined the Company’s Business Advisory Board (BAB). The BAB was established in June 2023 to assist in driving public/private partnerships with governments around the world; pursuing business collaborations, partnerships, and licensing opportunities; creating awareness of the Company’s differentiated capabilities; and promoting access to the Company’s therapies around the world.

“Bob has the experience Ocugen needs to pursue business development activities with companies that have the size and scale to bring our gene therapies through to commercialization,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Ocugen. “He is a consummate healthcare professional who truly understands the need to drive the pipeline so that we can ultimately get our first-in-class gene therapies to patients with blindness diseases.”

For nearly eight years, Mr. Smith led Pfizer’s global gene therapy business, including the strategic and operational development and implementation of Pfizer’s end-to-end, enterprise-wide efforts to be an industry leader in gene therapy. He is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with over thirty-five years’ experience in a variety of alliance management, business development, commercial, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development executive leadership roles.

“I am impressed with the science behind Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy programs and look forward to introducing this novel approach to potential business partners,” said Mr. Smith. “Having previously worked with members of the Ocugen leadership team at Wyeth and Pfizer, I welcome the opportunity to join the BAB and support their short- and long-term goals for the company.”

Mr. Smith joins Connie Collingsworth, Senator Pat Toomey, Ambassador Joseph W. Westphal, Ph.D., and Dennis Carey, Ph.D. on the BAB. These advisors will work alongside the Executive Leadership Team to strengthen Ocugen’s network across a variety of stakeholders.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Tiffany Hamilton

Head of Corporate Communications

Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com



