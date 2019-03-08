Novel enzyme from LGC, Biosearch Technologies is fast and specific, even at room temperature

7 March, 2019 , Hoddesdon, UK - LGC, Biosearch Technologies proudly introduces RapiDxFire™ Thermostable RT, a truly thermostable reverse transcriptase (RT) designed specifically to meet the needs of diagnostic kit developers.

This reverse transcriptase has a temperature optimum from 55 - 80 °C, improving reaction specificity and allowing synthesis from diverse RNA templates. It is also fast, with a reaction time of five minutes or less, and recommended for targets under 1 kb. Its extended stability at room temperature provides automation deck compatibility, and the enzyme is available in a lyophilization-ready, Triton™ X-100 free format.

Mark Dearden, VP Strategy and Marketing, LGC, Biosearch Technologies, said, “LGC has a tremendous business partnering with the world’s leading Molecular Diagnostic kit developers. The launch of our new RapiDxFire™ Thermostable RT extends our capabilities for these partners, delivering a novel enzyme that have superior specificity, speed, and room temperature stability. It’s a great example of how LGC continues to deliver on its strategy to be a leading provider of mission critical tools that enable molecular diagnostic development.”

Biosearch Technologies, the complete genomics portfolio from LGC, operates from cGMP and ISO 13485:2016 certified production facilities.

