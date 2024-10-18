cTRL Therapeutics to Present Novel Data on cTRL Platform at SITC Annual Meeting 2024

Upcoming poster presentations will showcase the potential of cTRLs to overcome challenges that have hindered the overall progress of solid tumor therapies.

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- cTRL Therapeutics, a biotechnology company advancing next-generation cell therapies for solid tumors, today announced two upcoming poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place November 8-10 in Houston, TX. These presentations will highlight the therapeutic potential of circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs), isolated using cTRL’s proprietary IsoQore™ platform, as a transformative new treatment modality for solid tumors.

Details of cTRL’s poster presentations at SITC are as follows:

Title : Anti-tumor activity of circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) isolated from checkpoint-refractory melanoma patients that failed TIL manufacturing. Abstract Number : 401 Date and Time : Friday, November 8 , from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST Location : Exhibit Halls A & B, George R. Brown Convention Center

: Anti-tumor activity of circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) isolated from checkpoint-refractory melanoma patients that failed TIL manufacturing. Title : Circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) isolated from colorectal cancer (CRC) patients are reactive against autologous tumors and show less exhaustion than tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). Abstract Number : 400 Date and Time : Saturday, November 9 , from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST Location : Exhibit Halls A & B, George R. Brown Convention Center

: Circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) isolated from colorectal cancer (CRC) patients are reactive against autologous tumors and show less exhaustion than tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs).

About cTRL Therapeutics

cTRL Therapeutics is redefining cell therapy for solid tumors through its proprietary IsoQore™ platform, which isolates and expands circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) from peripheral blood. The company’s lead product, cTRL-001, offers a scalable and outpatient-ready solution for a broad range of solid tumors. cTRL is advancing its clinical pipeline to enhance patient access to life-saving therapies. For more information, please visit www.ctrl-tx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctrl-therapeutics-to-present-novel-data-on-ctrl-platform-at-sitc-annual-meeting-2024-302279772.html

SOURCE cTRL Therapeutics