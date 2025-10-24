SUBSCRIBE
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
cTRL Therapeutics to Present Promising New Data on Circulating Tumor-Reactive Lymphocytes (cTRLs) at SITC Annual Meeting 2024
November 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
News
cTRL Therapeutics to Present Novel Data on cTRL Platform at SITC Annual Meeting 2024
October 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
cTRL Therapeutics Expands in Toronto, Ontario, with Key Investment from FACIT
October 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
cTRL Therapeutics Appoints Ruben Rodriguez, Ph.D., as Head of Research
December 12, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
cTRL Therapeutics Appoints Derrell D. Porter, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer
November 1, 2023
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
CTRL Therapeutics Launches with $10M Seed Financing to Advance Next-Generation Cell Therapy Platform for the Treatment of Solid Tumors
April 10, 2023
 · 
2 min read
