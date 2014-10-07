New England Biolabs, Inc. Announces Supply Agreement With TriLink BioTechnologies

IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 7, 2014 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB®) has strengthened its position as a key supplier to the fast-growing RNA synthesis market by signing an agreement to supply critical reagents to TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc., a leading manufacturer of mRNA and long RNA for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Under the terms of the agreement, NEB will manufacture and supply enzymes for in vitro transcription, capping, and poly(A) tailing of RNA.

Commenting on the relationship with NEB, TriLink’s President and CEO, Richard Hogrefe, Ph.D., stated, “NEB is a leading supplier of molecular biology enzymes and associated reagents for life science research. This agreement aligns NEB and TriLink in providing the market with the highest quality RNA for projects of all scales.”

“We are pleased to formalize our relationship with TriLink, applying our technical and commercial expertise, so that TriLink’s services can continue being best-in-class in the RNA synthesis market,” said John Pelletier, Director of Customized Solutions and OEM Marketing at NEB. “NEB has built a portfolio of RNA synthesis reagents to address the market’s needs for key reagents. By working with innovative companies, such as TriLink, we can help to ensure that these technologies achieve commercial success.”

To learn more about NEB’s product offerings in the mRNA synthesis space, download the RNA Synthesis brochure at www.neb.com/litrequest. To inquire about NEB’s custom capabilities for supplying RNA synthesis reagents, contact NEBsolutions@neb.com.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970’s, New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, cellular analysis, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and seven subsidiaries located in Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink manufactures high quality nucleic acid based products for the research, diagnostic and therapeutic markets. TriLink operates an ISO 9001 certified quality system and is compliant with ICH Q7, 21 CFR 210 and 21 CFR 820. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 70 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, visit their web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

