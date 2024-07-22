NeuroSnap’s ‘NeuroFold’ Is Revolutionizing Enzyme R&D

Wilmington, Delaware, Monday, July 22nd, 2024 - The arena of computational biology is being driven by innovations by private sector organizations such as NeuroSnap, the advanced bioinformatics platform trusted by labs at over 2,200 institutions across more than 50 countries.

As announced by the enterprise today, one of its key proprietary tools, a disruptive enzyme design model called NeuroFold, is cutting the cost and time for improving industrial enzymes used in the production of consumer goods, including however not limited to cheeses, beers and wines.

“NeuroFold allows users to take an input enzyme and make it more stable in terms of pH stability or thermo stability to improve the reaction rate. NeuroSnap uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to dramatically shorten the time and improve the accuracy of enzyme design,” stated Keaun Amani, Neurosnap Co-Founder and CEO.

Traditionally, enzyme optimization has relied on making random mutations within a protein of interest in hopes of improving its function or properties. Sadly, this process is extremely ineffective as the number of possible mutations you can make within a small-medium sized protein is greater than there are atoms in this universe, and only a small subset of those mutations are even going to be functional. This little guessing game can cost millions in R&D and take years to perform,

In the laundry industry, for example, companies have sought to replace toxic and potentially harmful chemicals with enzyme-based alternatives that are better at cleaning as well as less toxic and thus better for the environment. The goal is to make the enzymes work faster, work at high temperatures, or in extreme pH environments.

Up until now, optimizing these enzymes (specialized proteins that make a reaction happen by turning one molecule into another) was a very difficult and expensive task that essentially relied on randomly mutating an enzyme with the hopes of success. For most small to medium-sized proteins, there are more possible mutations than atoms in the universe, the vast majority of which are simply going to make the enzyme worse or completely useless.

Enter NeuroFold, NeuroSnap’s proprietary software tool that uses AI to rapidly and accurately create enzyme variants with optimized and desired properties. Model testing on the enzyme beta-lactamase for example successfully synthesized proteins with 100 percent experimental success rates. All proteins remained active and had become significantly more thermostable.

“The NeuroFold technology is going to be key to the development and optimization of high-priority enzymes such as those responsible for carbon sequestration and capture as well as novel enzymes that can break down plastics. These existing specialized enzymes have not been viable at scale due to limited rate and other factors,” Amani continued.

NeuroSnap aims to accelerate scientific discoveries and advancements in synthetic biology, pharmaceuticals, and medical research. Already the fledgling company has created a score of state-of-the-art, AI-based bioinformatic tools and models that do not require users to undertake extensive coding or have high levels of technical expertise while ensuring confidentiality.

“The goal”, concluded Amani, “making enzyme design optimization a faster, easier and significantly more accurate process.”

Already the company has created bioinformatic tools and services for use in drug design, RNA sequencing and transcriptome analysis, toxicity prediction, and for many other purposes.

