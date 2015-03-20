SUBSCRIBE
NeuroPhage Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Participate On Neuroscience Drug Development Panel At Massbio Annual Meeting March 27, 2015

March 20, 2015 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 20, 2015 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroPhage Pharmaceuticals, Inc., today announced that Jonathan Solomon, CEO, will participate on an expert panel, “Neuroscience Therapeutics Development: Challenges, Opportunities and the Road Ahead,” at the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council’s Annual Meeting. Joining Mr. Solomon on the panel are leaders in neuroscience drug development, Richard Mohs, VP of Neuroscience Clinical Development at Eli Lilly, Rajesh Ranganathan, Director of the Office of Translational Research at NIH/NINDS, and Rudolph Tanzi, Vice-Chair of Neurology and Director of Genetics and Aging Research Unit at Harvard Medical School. The panel will take place on March 27, 2015, from 9:40-10:30am in Cambridge, MA.

About NeuroPhage

NeuroPhage Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately funded company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. NeuroPhage’s mission is to advance the treatment of misfolded protein diseases through GAIM therapy, simultaneously targeting multiple, toxic, misfolded proteins. NeuroPhage is initially developing drug candidates to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and several rare systemic amyloidosis diseases. www.neurophage.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurophage-to-participate-on-neuroscience-drug-development-panel-at-massbio-annual-meeting-march-27-2015-300053767.html

SOURCE NeuroPhage Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

