Nektar Management to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

|[27-February-2024]
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) management is scheduled to present at the upcoming TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.
The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via a webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This webcast will be available for replay until April 5, 2024.
