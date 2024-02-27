Nektar Management to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) management is scheduled to present at the upcoming TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via a webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This webcast will be available for replay until April 5, 2024.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in immunology and oncology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

For Media:

David Rosen of Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics