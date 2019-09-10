National Science Foundation Issues Extension to Battelle to Operate the National Ecological Observatory Network

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle has been awarded an extension to the cooperative agreement allowing it to continue operating the National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON) for the National Science Foundation (NSF) through the beginning of fiscal year 2022.

The recommendation to issue the optional extension was made by NSF Director Dr. France Cordova to the National Science Board, the body that provides oversight to the NSF.

“We’re very pleased to learn we’ve been awarded an extension to continue the important work we’ve been doing,” said Mike Janus, Battelle Vice President for Environment and Infrastructure. “We are committed to help enable science for the ecological research community and want to do everything we can to contribute meaningful data to advance ecological research.”

The NEON program is a continental-scale ecological observation network that collects and provides open access data and archival samples from 81 field sites across the United States that characterize and quantify how our nation’s ecosystems are changing. The data and samples will contribute to a better understanding and more accurate forecasting of ecosystem change and how society can more effectively address critical ecological questions and issues. Learn more at neonscience.org.

Battelle has managed NEON since 2016, completing construction of the network in early 2019, and has now moved into full operations. Data generation and usage is increasing daily and is regularly being used and cited by researchers around the country for their studies.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

