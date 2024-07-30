MycoWorks unveils new material application of innovative Fine Mycelium™ technology

Cadillac introduces luxury concept electric vehicle, SOLLEI, incorporating a mycelium bio-based material developed in collaboration with MycoWorks

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotechnology company MycoWorks, announced today that SOLLEI, Cadillac’s latest concept vehicle, is the first automobile to incorporate a mycelium bio-based material developed in collaboration with General Motors. Used in the charging mats on the console and the door map pockets, the Fine Mycelium™ material reflects Cadillac’s mission to pioneer renewable automotive resources. The forward-looking concept convertible was unveiled at Cadillac House at Vanderbilt, the state-of-the-art facility at GM’s Global Technical Center campus in Warren, Michigan.

“SOLLEI concept reimagines the discovery of travel, innovative use of materials, and features an optimistic celestial-inspired design”, said Erin Crossley, design director for Cadillac. “SOLLEI concept cultivates the vision for limitless expression and artful integration between travel and leisure.”

In August 2022, GM Ventures—the investment arm of General Motors Co.—announced a strategic investment in MycoWorks to develop Fine Mycelium™ materials for sustainable automotive interiors. MycoWorks’ breakthrough Fine Mycelium™ technology engineers mycelium, the infinitely renewable root structure of mushrooms, during growth to craft a range of innovative materials that can be used as bio-based alternatives to plastic-based products. Since launching its first product Reishi™ Fine Mycelium™ in 2020, MycoWorks has ushered in a new era of luxury materials with their technology, establishing joint development partnerships with luxury companies across fashion, footwear, furniture, and automotive. Grown-to-spec, Fine Mycelium™ has unlocked an unprecedented level of control over the supply chain of natural materials, allowing its clients to grow customized materials to the standards and needs of each industry.

“MycoWorks is grateful to be working with General Motors on co-developing a pioneering new category of mycelium materials with Fine Mycelium™,” said MycoWorks’ CEO, Matthew Scullin. “MycoWorks’ collaboration with Cadillac and General Motors is the first in the automotive industry, demonstrating the enormous potential of Fine Mycelium™ in sustainable mobility and what it means for the future of clean, responsible automotive design.”

Companies, brands, and creatives have been restlessly awaiting innovative and sustainable materials available at scale, with MycoWorks paving the way for wider mycelium material availability. The biotech company opened its first commercial-scale Fine Mycelium™ production facility in South Carolina last fall (October 2023) to continue supplying early adopters with its flagship material, Reishi™ , and to provide the infrastructure to continue developing and scaling additional materials made from Fine Mycelium™.

In 2013, co-founders Philip Ross and Sophia Wang formed MycoWorks, a San Francisco-based biomaterials company dedicated to bringing new mycelium-grown materials to the world. MycoWorks’ patented Fine Mycelium™ technology, an advanced manufacturing platform and breakthrough in materials science, engineers mycelium during growth to form proprietary, interlocking cellular structures for unparalleled handfeel, strength, durability and aesthetics. The company’s flagship material Reishi™ is a new category of material for the world’s best luxury brands. For more information, please visit mycoworks.com and follow @mycoworks on Instagram.

