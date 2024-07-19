Moss Genomics Inc. Welcomes Martin Bajic to Its Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2024) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) (the “Company” or “Moss”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Martin Bajic to its Board of Directors. Mr. Bajic replaces Dr. Min Seob Lee, who has resigned as a Director. The Company extends its best wishes to Dr. Lee and thanks him for his service as a member of the Board of Directors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Mark Tommasi”Director

About Moss Genomics

Moss is a biotechnology company utilizing Artificial Intelligence, Genomic, Microbiome, and a diverse array of health data to develop unique and innovative health solutions. The Company intends to eliminate barriers in healthcare by offering easy-access, at-home, affordable testing paired with easy-to-understand actionable results.

For further information concerning Moss and its business please contact us at info@mossgenomics.com or view the Company’s website at www.mossgenomics.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to anticipated product offerings, the timing of product launch, the availability of the product(s), and the objectives and development of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217038