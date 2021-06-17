MindMed Appoints Pharmaceutical Veteran Peter Bergethon, M.D. to Scientific Advisory Board

MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) (the “Company”), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has announced the addition of Dr. Peter Bergethon, a world-leading expert in neurology, digital medicine, and central nervous system (CNS) drug development to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.
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NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has announced the addition of Dr. Peter Bergethon, a world-leading expert in neurology, digital medicine, and central nervous system (CNS) drug development to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.
Dr. Bergethon is the Vice President and Head of Digital and Quantitative Medicine at Biogen Inc., where he leads the effort to transform clinical trials and humanize drug discovery by encouraging the transition of clinical trial measures from a qualitative to a quantitative discipline. The Quantitative Medicine transformation has advanced Biogen's leadership in neuroscience therapeutics and personalized medicine. Dr. Bergethon came to Biogen in 2017 from Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development where he was Vice President and Head of the Pfizer Innovation Research Lab within the Early Clinical Development group.
Before joining the biopharmaceutical industry in 2012, Dr. Bergethon spent 30 years in academic medicine as a Professor at Boston University and Tufts University in the Departments of Biochemistry, Neurology, Neurobiology & Anatomy, and Biomedical Engineering. Dr. Bergethon graduated from Williams College with honors in biology for research in neurocybernetics and then earned an M.D. from Jefferson Medical College. He is board-certified in internal medicine and neurology following dual residencies at Boston City Hospital. Dr. Bergethon received his formal science training through the National Institutes of Health's Physician-Scientist training in biophysical chemistry at Boston University School of Medicine. He then completed a fellowship training in EEG and neurophysiology at Lahey Clinic-Hitchcock Medical Center in Burlington, MA. In 1995, Dr. Bergethon received the American Academy of Neurology's Founders' Award. Dr. Bergethon has written and contributed to over 130 research papers and books and is the single author of "The Physical Basis of Biochemistry: The Foundations of Molecular Biophysics", 2nd Ed.
MindMed CEO Robert Barrow said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bergethon to our Scientific Advisory Board. As we seek to revolutionize mental health and addiction care, we continue to explore ways of leveraging innovative digital medicine approaches to facilitate broad accessibility and major public health impacts. Dr. Bergethon's extensive experience in this field will be invaluable in progressing all of our research and development efforts."
Dr. Bergethon stated, "My research and interests have always centered around a core question: 'What are the physical and systemic bases for creativity and intelligent behavior, and how could such behavior be practically constructed or reconstructed?' This core query continues to form the basis for the approach that digital medicine takes toward transforming neuroscience therapeutics. The ultimate thrust of my interest is the design, construction, and operation of 'intelligent machines' inspired by biological understanding. By any measure, I have lived a charmed scientific existence."
MindMed's Scientific Advisory Board is composed of a diverse group of members with expertise in psychiatry, neuroscience, and clinical development. The Scientific Advisory Board leverages decades of deep knowledge in biotech and psychiatry to guide MindMed's development programs. Members represent institutions such as Johns Hopkins, New York University Langone Health, Duke University, National Institutes of Health (NIH), Stanford University, and Albany Medical College.
Scientific Advisory Board Chair, Dr. Robert Malenka added, "We are very excited to welcome Dr. Bergethon to the Scientific Advisory Board. He brings a wealth of experience and innovative thinking to MindMed's digital medicine efforts and will be invaluable in helping MindMed be the world leader in developing effective new treatments based on the most rigorous science."
About MindMed
MindMed trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO exchange under the symbol MMED. MindMed is also traded in Germany under the symbol MMQ. For more information: www.mindmed.co
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Media Contact: mindmed@150bond.com
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SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
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Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:MNMD, NEO:MMED