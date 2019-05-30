SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

May 30, 2019 | 
1 min read

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Joseph G. Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications, today announced Joseph G. Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone’s website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone, headquartered in Montreal, Canada with a U.S. subsidiary in Charlotte, N.C., is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Etripamil is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker designed by Milestone and being developed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be administered by the patient to terminate episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) as they occur. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com.

Contact:

David Pitts
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
david@argotpartners.com

(PRNewsfoto/Milestone Pharmaceuticals)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milestone-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2019-global-healthcare-conference-300858398.html

SOURCE Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:MIST

Events North Carolina
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo Nordisk Continues Manufacturing Spending Spree With $4.1B Investment
June 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin