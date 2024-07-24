Meridian Bioscience Leads the Way with Innovative Sustainable Solutions for in vitro Diagnostic Manufacturers

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The life science division of Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announces its comprehensive suite of eco-conscious, cost-effective innovations tailored for diagnostic assay developers. Committed to advancing the sustainability goals of the in vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry, Meridian has developed cutting-edge solutions that minimize waste, enhance efficiency, and broaden accessibility across molecular and immunoassays.

As a premier supplier of essential raw materials for the IVD industry, we believe that sustainability begins with us.

As diagnostic manufacturers face increasing pressure to integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainability into their operations, innovative solutions in raw materials and reagents are essential for reducing the carbon footprint of diagnostic assays.1 In response, Meridian has curated a comprehensive portfolio of eco-conscious and cost-efficient solutions designed to meet specific challenges like:

Overcoming Cold Chain Logistics Barriers: Meridian’s glycerol-free, high-concentration molecular reagents and services enable the development of ambient-temperature stable assays, eliminating the need for cold chain logistics and ensuring robust and seamless supply chains. This reduces energy consumption in transit and storage as well as minimizes packaging requirements, particularly the use of refrigerant, dry ice, and expanded polystyrene foam (Styrofoam™).

Streamlining Workflows: Meridian’s extraction-free, low-temperature molecular solutions streamline workflows by eliminating the need for multiple reagent-based extraction steps and reducing the overall energy consumption required for high-temperature processes. Streamlined workflows with fewer steps result in faster turnaround times and increased throughput, reducing operational energy and resource use.

Providing Animal-Free Alternatives: Reagents generated using animal immunization present scientific and ethical concerns. Meridian’s animal-free recombinant alternatives for immunoassays (blockers, antibodies, and antigens) can offer greater versatility and reproducibility over animal immunization, ensuring continuity of supply while alleviating ethical concerns.

“As a premier supplier of essential raw materials for molecular and immunoassays, we believe that sustainability in the IVD industry begins with us,” said Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D., President of Life Science at Meridian Bioscience. “Our innovative solutions are aligned with multiple United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals. By leveraging these advancements, we enable our customers to achieve their sustainability goals, bolster their competitive edge, and realize significant improvements in operational efficiency and cost savings.”

Meridian’s product development strategy is centered on creating sustainable, cost-effective solutions. A robust lineup of product launches is planned for the latter half of 2024 and will continue well into 2025 and beyond. Meridian’s innovations enhance efficiency across supply chain and workflow processes, improve accessibility, and increase customers’ competitive advantage. Partnering with Meridian supports IVD manufacturers in further enhancing their diagnostics operations while continuing to contribute to a more ethical and sustainable future.

The Meridian Bioscience Life Science team will showcase its innovative sustainability solutions for IVD manufacturers at the upcoming Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) annual meeting, which will be held in Chicago from July 28 to August 1, 2024. Join us at the McCormick Place Convention Center in booth #3516.

For more information about Meridian’s sustainability solutions, please visit https://www.meridianbioscience.com/sustainable-innovation

