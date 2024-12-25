Meiji Seika Pharma: Announcement of the Establishment of Local Subsidiary “Taiwan Meiji Pharma Co., Ltd.” in Taiwan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President: Daikichiro Kobayashi) announced the establishment of a local subsidiary, “Taiwan Meiji Pharma Co., Ltd.” (Headquarters: Taipei City, Taiwan, Chairman: Kenshi Murase), on December 18th. This subsidiary will focus on pharmaceutical sales and other related activities in Taiwan and is scheduled to commence operations in February 2025.





1. Purpose and Background of Establishment

Meiji Seika Pharma aims to become “a leading company in Asia in the field of infectious diseases” as part of the “Meiji Group 2026 Vision” targeting the year 2026. By establishing Taiwan Meiji Pharma Co., Ltd. in Taiwan, the fifth largest pharmaceutical market in Asia, we aim to build a business foundation and achieve further growth by supplying products. Taiwan Meiji Pharma Co., Ltd. plans to launch “REZUROCK” (product name in Japan, generic name: belumosudil mesylate), a selective ROCK2 inhibitor for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (Chronic GVHD), which is currently under application for regulatory approval with the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA). Chronic GVHD is a disease that occurs following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation performed for the treatment of leukemia.

We will also consider the continuous introduction of other products such as antibiotics and vaccines.

2. Company Overview

(1) Name: Taiwan Meiji Pharma Co., Ltd.

(2) Location: 14F, No.51 Section2 Keelung Rd. Xinyi District, Taipei city, 110502, Taiwan (R.O.C)

(3) Representative (Chairman): Kenshi Murase

(4) Business Description: Sales of pharmaceutical medicines, etc.

(5) Capital: 30 million New Taiwan Dollars

(6) Date of Establishment: December 18th, 2024

(7) Shareholder Composition: Wholly owned subsidiary with 100% investment by Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

Through Taiwan Meiji Pharma Co., Ltd., Meiji Seika Pharma will stably supply products needed by patients and contribute to the health of the people in Taiwan.

Contacts



For inquiries regarding this matter:

Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

Kentarou Misaku (Taiwan Representative Office)

Phone: +88 6 911 081 507

kentarou.misaku@meiji.com