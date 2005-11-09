Medarex, Inc. To Present At The CSFB Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 9 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Medarex, Inc. announced today that it plans to present at the Credit Suisse First Boston Healthcare Conference at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on November 16, 2005. The conference is being held at Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Ariz. Medarex’s presentation will be webcast live and will be available for replay through the Webcasts page in the Investor Relations section of the Medarex website via the Internet at www.medarex.com/Investor/Webcasts.htm.

Medarex is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and potential commercialization of fully human antibody-based therapeutics to treat life-threatening and debilitating diseases, including cancer, inflammation, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. Medarex applies its UltiMAb(R) technology and product development and clinical manufacturing experience to generate, support and potentially commercialize a broad range of fully human antibody product candidates for itself and its partners. Twenty-five of these therapeutic product candidates derived from Medarex technology are in human clinical testing, with three of the most advanced product candidates currently in Phase III clinical trials. Medarex is committed to building value by developing a diverse pipeline of antibody products to address the world’s unmet healthcare needs. For more information about Medarex, visit its website at www.medarex.com.

