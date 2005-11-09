SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Medarex, Inc. To Present At The CSFB Healthcare Conference

November 9, 2005 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 9 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Medarex, Inc. announced today that it plans to present at the Credit Suisse First Boston Healthcare Conference at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on November 16, 2005. The conference is being held at Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Ariz. Medarex’s presentation will be webcast live and will be available for replay through the Webcasts page in the Investor Relations section of the Medarex website via the Internet at www.medarex.com/Investor/Webcasts.htm.

Medarex is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and potential commercialization of fully human antibody-based therapeutics to treat life-threatening and debilitating diseases, including cancer, inflammation, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. Medarex applies its UltiMAb(R) technology and product development and clinical manufacturing experience to generate, support and potentially commercialize a broad range of fully human antibody product candidates for itself and its partners. Twenty-five of these therapeutic product candidates derived from Medarex technology are in human clinical testing, with three of the most advanced product candidates currently in Phase III clinical trials. Medarex is committed to building value by developing a diverse pipeline of antibody products to address the world’s unmet healthcare needs. For more information about Medarex, visit its website at www.medarex.com.

Medarex(R), the Medarex logo and UltiMAb(R) are registered trademarks of Medarex, Inc. All rights are reserved.

Medarex, Inc.

CONTACT: Laura S. Choi, Investor Relations, +1-609-430-2880, x2216, orJean Mantuano, Corporate Communications (media), +1-609-430-2880, x2221,both of Medarex

Events Arizona
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Oncology tracker over the Chicago skyline
ASCO24: Sanofi Reports Sarclisa Combo’s Fatality Reduction in Multiple Myeloma
May 31, 2024
 · 
21 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff